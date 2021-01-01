Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 vs Zenfone 8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Asus Zenfone 8

Ксиаоми Ми 9
VS
Асус Зенфон 8
Xiaomi Mi 9
Asus Zenfone 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Asus Zenfone 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (828K versus 504K)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (817 against 621 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9
69
Zenfone 8
92
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9
69
Zenfone 8
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9
74
Zenfone 8
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9
72
Zenfone 8
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9
79
Zenfone 8
94
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9
70
Zenfone 8
86

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
Zenfone 8

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 99.9%
PWM 245 Hz 495 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 3.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9
621 nits
Zenfone 8 +32%
817 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 148 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 68.5 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 +3%
85.2%
Zenfone 8
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Asus Zenfone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 660
GPU clock 585 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9
623
Zenfone 8 +82%
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9
2410
Zenfone 8 +51%
3648
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 9
504914
Zenfone 8 +64%
828665
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking (135th and 4th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 ZenUI 8
OS size 13.5 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 27 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Zenfone 8 +22%
12:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 +23%
19:02 hr
Zenfone 8
15:47 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 +8%
23:32 hr
Zenfone 8
21:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 112°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark Photo samples of Asus Zenfone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 18 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.93"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9
112
Zenfone 8 +13%
126
Video quality
Mi 9
99
Zenfone 8 +9%
108
Generic camera score
Mi 9
107
Zenfone 8 +12%
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9
87.1 dB
Zenfone 8
86.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 May 2021
Release date April 2019 May 2021
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 650 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus Zenfone 8 is definitely a better buy.

