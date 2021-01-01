Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 vs Pixel 3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9
Google Pixel 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Google Pixel 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • Has a 0.89 inch larger screen size
  • 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (433K versus 236K)
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (91 vs 69 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (617 against 424 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 385 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2915 mAh
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 6.33% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.4 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9
69
Pixel 3
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9
77
Pixel 3
51
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9
74
Pixel 3
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9
72
Pixel 3
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9
79
Pixel 3
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9
71
Pixel 3
60

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
Pixel 3

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.39 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 403 ppi 439 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 78.87%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 99.6%
PWM 245 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 +46%
617 nits
Pixel 3
424 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 145.6 mm (5.73 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 68.2 mm (2.69 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 +8%
85.2%
Pixel 3
78.87%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Google Pixel 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 630
GPU clock 585 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 +22%
617
Pixel 3
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 +19%
2366
Pixel 3
1987
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 +120%
388109
Pixel 3
176455
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 +83%
433287
Pixel 3
236309
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (120th and 293rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 Stock Android
OS size 13.5 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 2915 mAh
Charge power 27 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Pixel 3 +1%
10:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 +73%
19:02 hr
Pixel 3
11:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 +1%
23:32 hr
Pixel 3
23:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.8
Focal length 18 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9 +9%
112
Pixel 3
103
Video quality
Mi 9 +1%
99
Pixel 3
98
Generic camera score
Mi 9 +6%
107
Pixel 3
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 +3%
87.1 dB
Pixel 3
84.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 October 2018
Release date April 2019 November 2018
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 725 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 is definitely a better buy.

