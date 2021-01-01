Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 vs Honor 8X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Huawei Honor 8X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (433K versus 138K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (617 against 423 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Supports 27W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3300 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9
69
Honor 8X
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9
78
Honor 8X
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9
74
Honor 8X
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9
70
Honor 8X
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9
79
Honor 8X
61
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9
71
Honor 8X
54

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
Honor 8X

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 84%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 99.5%
PWM 245 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.2 ms 39.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 880:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 +46%
617 nits
Honor 8X
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 +1%
85.2%
Honor 8X
84%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Huawei Honor 8X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G51
GPU clock 585 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 +86%
617
Honor 8X
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 +78%
2366
Honor 8X
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 +185%
388109
Honor 8X
136392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 +213%
433287
Honor 8X
138488
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 EMUI 9
OS size 13.5 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 27 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Honor 8X +11%
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 +57%
19:02 hr
Honor 8X
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9
23:32 hr
Honor 8X +38%
32:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5160 x 3872
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9
112
Honor 8X
n/a
Video quality
Mi 9
99
Honor 8X
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 9
107
Honor 8X
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 +3%
87.1 dB
Honor 8X
84.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 September 2018
Release date April 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg 0.81 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 is definitely a better buy.

