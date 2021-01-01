Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 vs Honor 9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Huawei Honor 9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (433K versus 198K)
  • Has a 1.29 inches larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Thinner bezels – 14.96% more screen real estate
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (91 vs 77 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (617 against 519 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9
68
Honor 9
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9
82
Honor 9
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9
74
Honor 9
58
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9
70
Honor 9
43
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9
79
Honor 9
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9
72
Honor 9
50

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
Honor 9

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 5.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 403 ppi 428 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 70.24%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% -
PWM 245 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.2 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1310:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 +19%
617 nits
Honor 9
519 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 +21%
85.2%
Honor 9
70.24%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Huawei Honor 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 960
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 585 MHz 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9
617
Honor 9
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9
2366
Honor 9
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 +170%
388109
Honor 9
143670
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 +118%
433287
Honor 9
198567
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size 13.5 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 27 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Honor 9 +12%
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 +103%
19:02 hr
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 +11%
23:32 hr
Honor 9
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5160 x 3872
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital (lossless), 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9
112
Honor 9
n/a
Video quality
Mi 9
99
Honor 9
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 9
107
Honor 9
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 +2%
87.1 dB
Honor 9
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 June 2017
Release date April 2019 July 2017
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 is definitely a better buy.

