Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • 4.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (433K versus 96K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 45% higher pixel density (403 vs 278 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Supports 27W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (617 against 527 nits)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9A
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9
69
Honor 9A
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9
77
Honor 9A
25
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9
77
Honor 9A
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9
70
Honor 9A
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9
79
Honor 9A
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9
71
Honor 9A
53

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
Honor 9A

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 278 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 81.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 94.1%
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms 31 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1492:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 +17%
617 nits
Honor 9A
527 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 +5%
85.2%
Honor 9A
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Huawei Honor 9A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 585 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 +251%
617
Honor 9A
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 +163%
2366
Honor 9A
899
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 +387%
388109
Honor 9A
79624
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 +349%
433287
Honor 9A
96598
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 13.5 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 27 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:30 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Honor 9A
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9
19:02 hr
Honor 9A
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9
23:32 hr
Honor 9A
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9
112
Honor 9A
n/a
Video quality
Mi 9
99
Honor 9A
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 9
107
Honor 9A
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 +2%
87.1 dB
Honor 9A
85.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2019 April 2020
Release date April 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

