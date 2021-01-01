Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 vs Honor X10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (617 against 442 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (433K versus 368K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3300 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9
68
Honor X10
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9
68
Honor X10
65
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9
77
Honor X10
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9
70
Honor X10
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9
79
Honor X10
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9
69
Honor X10
70

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
Honor X10

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.63 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 +40%
617 nits
Honor X10
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 +1%
85.2%
Honor X10
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Huawei Honor X10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 585 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9
617
Honor X10 +2%
628
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9
2366
Honor X10 +2%
2414
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9
388109
Honor X10
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 +17%
433287
Honor X10
368977
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (120th and 151st place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 27 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Honor X10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9
19:02 hr
Honor X10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9
23:32 hr
Honor X10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7864 x 5200
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9
112
Honor X10
n/a
Video quality
Mi 9
99
Honor X10
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 9
107
Honor X10
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9
87.1 dB
Honor X10
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 May 2020
Release date April 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the connectivity and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X10. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

