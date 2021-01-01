Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
- Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 13% longer battery life (103 vs 91 hours)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (479K versus 426K)
- Stereo speakers
- Thinner bezels – 8.9% more screen real estate
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (671 against 610 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
84
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1176 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.2%
|94.1%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.4%
|98.1%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|4.2 ms
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|HiSilicon Kirin 990
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~768 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
614
Mate 30 Pro +27%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2350
Mate 30 Pro +31%
3067
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
426884
Mate 30 Pro +12%
479924
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (82nd and 58th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12.0.1
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|13.5 GB
|27.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|27 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (20 W)
|Yes (27 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:09 hr
Mate 30 Pro +44%
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 +5%
19:02 hr
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 +16%
23:32 hr
20:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8500 x 4700
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|18 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
112
Mate 30 Pro +17%
131
Video quality
99
Mate 30 Pro +1%
100
Generic camera score
107
Mate 30 Pro +13%
121
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|21
|5G support
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|September 2019
|Release date
|April 2019
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 487 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.389 W/kg
|0.4 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is definitely a better buy.
