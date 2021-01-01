Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 vs Mate 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (103 vs 91 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (479K versus 426K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 8.9% more screen real estate
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (671 against 610 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
Mate 30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1176 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 94.1%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 98.1%
PWM 245 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9
610 nits
Mate 30 Pro +10%
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9
85.2%
Mate 30 Pro +10%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 585 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9
614
Mate 30 Pro +27%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9
2350
Mate 30 Pro +31%
3067
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9
426884
Mate 30 Pro +12%
479924
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (82nd and 58th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 EMUI 11
OS size 13.5 GB 27.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 27 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Mate 30 Pro +44%
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 +5%
19:02 hr
Mate 30 Pro
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 +16%
23:32 hr
Mate 30 Pro
20:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8500 x 4700
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9
112
Mate 30 Pro +17%
131
Video quality
Mi 9
99
Mate 30 Pro +1%
100
Generic camera score
Mi 9
107
Mate 30 Pro +13%
121

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 +6%
87 dB
Mate 30 Pro
82 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 September 2019
Release date April 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

