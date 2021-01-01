Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 vs Nova 7 SE – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Huawei Nova 7 SE

Ксиаоми Ми 9
Xiaomi Mi 9
VS
Хуавей Нова 7 SE
Huawei Nova 7 SE

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 7 SE, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (610 against 450 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (426K versus 376K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7 SE
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Mi 9
69
Nova 7 SE
68
Performance
Mi 9
69
Nova 7 SE
69
Battery
Mi 9
82
Nova 7 SE
82
Camera
Mi 9
71
Nova 7 SE
71
Connectivity
Mi 9
79
Nova 7 SE
84
NanoReview score
Mi 9
71
Nova 7 SE
72

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Mi 9
vs
Nova 7 SE

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.2% 83.8%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 +36%
610 nits
Nova 7 SE
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi 9 +2%
85.2%
Nova 7 SE
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Huawei Nova 7 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 585 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9
614
Nova 7 SE +4%
636
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9
2350
Nova 7 SE +3%
2421
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 +13%
426884
Nova 7 SE
376752

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 EMUI 10.1
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 27 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Nova 7 SE
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9
19:02 hr
Nova 7 SE
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9
23:32 hr
Nova 7 SE
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9
112
Nova 7 SE
n/a
Video quality
Mi 9
99
Nova 7 SE
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 9
107
Nova 7 SE
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9
87 dB
Nova 7 SE
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 April 2020
Release date April 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the connectivity and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 7 SE. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9.

