Ксиаоми Ми 9
Нокиа 7.2
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (433K versus 176K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (91 vs 69 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Supports 27W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9
68
Nokia 7.2
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9
78
Nokia 7.2
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9
74
Nokia 7.2
54
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9
72
Nokia 7.2
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9
79
Nokia 7.2
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9
71
Nokia 7.2
57

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
Nokia 7.2

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 403 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 82.4%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 +7%
617 nits
Nokia 7.2
578 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 +3%
85.2%
Nokia 7.2
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Nokia 7.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 512
GPU clock 585 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 +89%
617
Nokia 7.2
326
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 +64%
2366
Nokia 7.2
1447
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 +171%
388109
Nokia 7.2
142995
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 +145%
433287
Nokia 7.2
176706
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 Android One
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 27 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Nokia 7.2 +6%
10:72 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 +102%
19:02 hr
Nokia 7.2
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9
23:32 hr
Nokia 7.2 +23%
28:64 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.6 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9 +24%
112
Nokia 7.2
90
Video quality
Mi 9 +32%
99
Nokia 7.2
75
Generic camera score
Mi 9 +26%
107
Nokia 7.2
85

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 +2%
87.1 dB
Nokia 7.2
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 September 2019
Release date April 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
