Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Nokia 8.3

Xiaomi Mi 9
VS
Nokia 8.3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Nokia 8.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (426K versus 320K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 47 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (661 against 610 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9
71
Nokia 8.3
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9
75
Nokia 8.3
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9
82
Nokia 8.3
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9
73
Nokia 8.3
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9
79
Nokia 8.3
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9
73
Nokia 8.3
68

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
Nokia 8.3

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 85.2% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 99.9%
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms 28 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1216:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9
610 nits
Nokia 8.3 +8%
661 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 171.9 mm (6.77 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi 9 +3%
85.2%
Nokia 8.3
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Nokia 8.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 620
GPU clock 585 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9
614
Nokia 8.3
612
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 +24%
2350
Nokia 8.3
1893
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 +33%
426884
Nokia 8.3
320473
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (79th and 129th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 -
OS size 13.5 GB 25 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 27 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Nokia 8.3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9
19:02 hr
Nokia 8.3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9
23:32 hr
Nokia 8.3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9 +29%
112
Nokia 8.3
87
Video quality
Mi 9 +15%
99
Nokia 8.3
86
Generic camera score
Mi 9 +24%
107
Nokia 8.3
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 6
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 +5%
87 dB
Nokia 8.3
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 March 2020
Release date April 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Nokia 8.3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

