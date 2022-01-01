Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 vs OnePlus 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9
OnePlus 10 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 27.5 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (988K versus 505K)
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (30:23 vs 25:40 hours)
  • 30% higher pixel density (525 vs 403 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (774 against 619 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9
65
10 Pro
94
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9
57
10 Pro
89
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9
68
10 Pro
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9
69
10 Pro
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9
77
10 Pro
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9
64
10 Pro
84

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 90%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 98.3%
PWM 245 Hz 342 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 11 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi 9
619 nits
10 Pro +25%
774 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9
85.2%
10 Pro +6%
90%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 2 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 730
GPU clock 585 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9
615
10 Pro +58%
973
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9
2376
10 Pro +44%
3423
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 9
505692
10 Pro +96%
988777
CPU 145198 227709
GPU 179503 430176
Memory 76010 160925
UX 109413 175122
Total score 505692 988777
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 9
3067
10 Pro +212%
9567
Stability 93% 64%
Graphics test 18 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 3067 9567
PCMark 3.0 score 10491 11656
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 ColorOS 13
OS size 13.5 GB 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 27 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:01 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 14:57 hr 13:54 hr
Gaming 03:32 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 84 hr 100 hr
General battery life
Mi 9
25:40 hr
10 Pro +18%
30:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 150°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9
112
10 Pro +18%
132
Video quality
Mi 9
99
10 Pro +11%
110
Generic camera score
Mi 9
107
10 Pro +19%
127

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9
87.1 dB
10 Pro +1%
88.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 January 2022
Release date April 2019 January 2022
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

