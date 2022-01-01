Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 39 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.