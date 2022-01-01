Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 vs Nord 2 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Ксиаоми Ми 9
VS
Ванплас Норд 2 5G
Xiaomi Mi 9
OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (32:08 vs 25:40 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (660K versus 505K)
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9
66
Nord 2 5G
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9
57
Nord 2 5G
70
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9
68
Nord 2 5G
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9
70
Nord 2 5G
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9
77
Nord 2 5G
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9
65
Nord 2 5G
75

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
Nord 2 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 85.8%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 128.2%
PWM 245 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9
617 nits
Nord 2 5G +2%
631 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9
85.2%
Nord 2 5G +1%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 585 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9
614
Nord 2 5G +32%
813
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9
2373
Nord 2 5G +17%
2778
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 9
505663
Nord 2 5G +31%
660113
CPU 145198 186770
GPU 179503 232801
Memory 76010 114516
UX 109413 131863
Total score 505663 660113
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 9
2922
Nord 2 5G +43%
4171
Stability 96% 66%
Graphics test 17 FPS 24 FPS
Graphics score 2922 4171
PCMark 3.0 score 10271 8512
AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores (199th and 117th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 OxygenOS 11.3
OS size 13.5 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 27 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:01 hr 12:29 hr
Watching video 14:57 hr 13:49 hr
Gaming 03:32 hr 05:27 hr
Standby 84 hr 94 hr
General battery life
Mi 9
25:40 hr
Nord 2 5G +25%
32:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9
112
Nord 2 5G +12%
125
Video quality
Mi 9
99
Nord 2 5G +6%
105
Generic camera score
Mi 9
107
Nord 2 5G +8%
116

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 +7%
87.1 dB
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 July 2021
Release date April 2019 July 2021
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Xiaomi Mi 9
2. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 9
3. OnePlus 7 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 9
4. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Xiaomi Mi 9
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
7. Google Pixel 6 vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
8. OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish