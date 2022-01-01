Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 vs Nord CE 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 382K)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Shows 46% longer battery life (37:33 vs 25:40 hours)
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
Nord CE 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 91.6%
PWM 245 Hz 373 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 +2%
617 nits
Nord CE 5G
606 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple White, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9
85.2%
Nord CE 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 619
GPU clock 585 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9
614
Nord CE 5G +4%
638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 +31%
2373
Nord CE 5G
1810
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 9 +32%
505663
Nord CE 5G
382511
CPU 145198 116525
GPU 179503 93346
Memory 76010 70795
UX 109413 103598
Total score 505663 382511
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 9 +162%
2922
Nord CE 5G
1116
Stability 96% 99%
Graphics test 17 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 2922 1116
PCMark 3.0 score 10271 8352
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 OxygenOS 11
OS size 13.5 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 27 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:01 hr 12:33 hr
Watching video 14:57 hr 18:21 hr
Gaming 03:32 hr 05:37 hr
Standby 84 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Mi 9
25:40 hr
Nord CE 5G +46%
37:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9 +3%
112
Nord CE 5G
109
Video quality
Mi 9 +11%
99
Nord CE 5G
89
Generic camera score
Mi 9 +5%
107
Nord CE 5G
102

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9
87.1 dB
Nord CE 5G +3%
90.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 June 2021
Release date April 2019 June 2021
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. But if the performance, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9.

