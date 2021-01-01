Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 vs Ace 2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Oppo Ace 2

Ксиаоми Ми 9
Xiaomi Mi 9
VS
Оппо Эйс 2
Oppo Ace 2

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Ace 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (610 against 494 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Ace 2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (595K versus 426K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9
69
Ace 2
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9
75
Ace 2
94
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9
82
Ace 2
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9
71
Ace 2
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9
79
Ace 2
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9
72
Ace 2
80

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
Ace 2

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 85.2% 85.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 +23%
610 nits
Ace 2
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Silver, Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 9
85.2%
Ace 2 +1%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Oppo Ace 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 650
GPU clock 585 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9
614
Ace 2 +46%
894
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9
2350
Ace 2 +40%
3293
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9
426884
Ace 2 +40%
595753
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (79th and 11th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 ColorOS 7.1
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 27 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Yes (40 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (100% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Ace 2
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9
19:02 hr
Ace 2
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9
23:32 hr
Ace 2
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 18 mm 29 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9
112
Ace 2
n/a
Video quality
Mi 9
99
Ace 2
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 9
107
Ace 2
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9
87 dB
Ace 2
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 April 2020
Release date April 2019 July 2020
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Ace 2 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S10e and Mi 9
2. Mi 9T and Mi 9
3. Mi 9 Lite and Mi 9
4. Huawei P30 and Mi 9
5. Nova 5T and Mi 9
6. Mi 10 and Ace 2
7. Redmi K30 Pro and Ace 2
8. Poco F2 Pro and Ace 2
9. Find X2 Pro and Ace 2
10. ROG Phone 3 and Ace 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish