Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Oppo Realme 6

Xiaomi Mi 9
VS
Oppo Realme 6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 6, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (426K versus 287K)
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (610 against 451 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3300 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (106 vs 91 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9
71
Realme 6
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9
75
Realme 6
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9
76
Realme 6
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9
71
Realme 6
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9
79
Realme 6
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9
72
Realme 6
66

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
Realme 6

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 85.2% 84.1%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 98.7%
PWM 245 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.2 ms 25.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 991:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 +35%
610 nits
Realme 6
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi 9 +1%
85.2%
Realme 6
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Oppo Realme 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 MediaTek Helio G90T
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G76MC4
GPU clock 585 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 +13%
614
Realme 6
542
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 +36%
2350
Realme 6
1730
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 +49%
426884
Realme 6
287372
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (79th and 153rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 Realme UI
OS size 13.5 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 27 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 55 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Realme 6 +69%
17:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 +36%
19:02 hr
Realme 6
14:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9
23:32 hr
Realme 6 +60%
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9
112
Realme 6
n/a
Video quality
Mi 9
99
Realme 6
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 9
107
Realme 6
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 6

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9
87 dB
Realme 6
86.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2020
Release date April 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.57 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

