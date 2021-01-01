Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 vs Realme 6i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Oppo Realme 6i

Ксиаоми Ми 9
Xiaomi Mi 9
VS
Оппо Реалми 6i
Oppo Realme 6i

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 6i, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (428K versus 206K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 270 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (628 against 531 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6i
  • Shows 104% longer battery life (186 vs 91 hours)
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9
71
Realme 6i
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9
75
Realme 6i
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9
76
Realme 6i
90
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9
71
Realme 6i
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9
79
Realme 6i
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9
72
Realme 6i
62

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
Realme 6i

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 82.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 93.4%
PWM 245 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.2 ms 31 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1992:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 +18%
628 nits
Realme 6i
531 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple White, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 +4%
85.2%
Realme 6i
82.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Oppo Realme 6i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 585 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 +59%
625
Realme 6i
394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 +78%
2390
Realme 6i
1345
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 +107%
428114
Realme 6i
206601
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (88th and 233rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 13.5 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 27 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:17 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Realme 6i +193%
29:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9
19:02 hr
Realme 6i +8%
20:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9
23:32 hr
Realme 6i +48%
34:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9
112
Realme 6i
n/a
Video quality
Mi 9
99
Realme 6i
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 9
107
Realme 6i
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 +1%
88 dB
Realme 6i
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2020
Release date April 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.57 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

