Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (33:03 vs 25:40 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 3-years newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
Realme 9 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 95.9%
PWM 245 Hz 218 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi 9 +1%
619 nits
Realme 9 Pro Plus
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 +1%
85.2%
Realme 9 Pro Plus
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 585 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9
615
Realme 9 Pro Plus +33%
817
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 +2%
2376
Realme 9 Pro Plus
2327
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 9 +1%
505692
Realme 9 Pro Plus
501281
CPU 145198 137857
GPU 179503 140090
Memory 76010 100175
UX 109413 127716
Total score 505692 501281
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 9 +33%
3067
Realme 9 Pro Plus
2298
Stability 93% 99%
Graphics test 18 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 3067 2298
PCMark 3.0 score 10491 11434
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 13.5 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 27 W 60 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (77% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:01 hr 12:29 hr
Watching video 14:57 hr 14:47 hr
Gaming 03:32 hr 05:58 hr
Standby 84 hr 96 hr
General battery life
Mi 9
25:40 hr
Realme 9 Pro Plus +29%
33:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 4 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 4 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 21.8 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 18 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9
87.1 dB
Realme 9 Pro Plus +5%
91.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 February 2022
Release date April 2019 February 2022
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

Promotion
