Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.