Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.