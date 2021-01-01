Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.