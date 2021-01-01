Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 vs Reno 3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P90 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (426K versus 207K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 614 and 408 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3
  • Comes with 725 mAh larger battery capacity: 4025 vs 3300 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9
71
Reno 3
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9
74
Reno 3
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9
82
Reno 3
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9
71
Reno 3
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9
79
Reno 3
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9
72
Reno 3
70

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
Reno 3

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 83%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 100%
PWM 245 Hz 136 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 +2%
610 nits
Reno 3
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 +3%
85.2%
Reno 3
83%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Oppo Reno 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 MediaTek Helio P90
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 585 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 +50%
614
Reno 3
408
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 +54%
2350
Reno 3
1523
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 +105%
426884
Reno 3
207988
AnTuTu 8 Rating (82nd and 224th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 ColorOS 7
OS size 13.5 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4025 mAh
Charge power 27 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Reno 3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9
19:02 hr
Reno 3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9
23:32 hr
Reno 3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 7680 x 5760
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9
112
Reno 3
n/a
Video quality
Mi 9
99
Reno 3
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 9
107
Reno 3
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 +6%
87 dB
Reno 3
81.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 December 2019
Release date April 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.716 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9. But if the camera and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

