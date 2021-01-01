Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P90 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.