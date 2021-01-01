Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 vs Reno 6 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 6 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (511K versus 424K)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 5G
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3300 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (109 vs 91 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 723 and 622 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9
69
Reno 6 5G
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9
64
Reno 6 5G
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9
74
Reno 6 5G
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9
69
Reno 6 5G
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9
79
Reno 6 5G
94
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9
68
Reno 6 5G
73

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
Reno 6 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 88.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 100%
PWM 245 Hz 90 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9
620 nits
Reno 6 5G +3%
641 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9
85.2%
Reno 6 5G +4%
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Oppo Reno 6 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 585 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9
622
Reno 6 5G +16%
723
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 +11%
2400
Reno 6 5G
2171
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 9 +20%
511616
Reno 6 5G
424741
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (136th and 178th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 ColorOS 11.3
OS size 13.5 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 27 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging No -
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Reno 6 5G +44%
14:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 +17%
19:02 hr
Reno 6 5G
16:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9
23:32 hr
Reno 6 5G +5%
24:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 18 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9
112
Reno 6 5G
n/a
Video quality
Mi 9
99
Reno 6 5G
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 9
107
Reno 6 5G
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9
87.1 dB
Reno 6 5G +5%
91.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 May 2021
Release date April 2019 June 2021
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 329 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 6 5G. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9.

