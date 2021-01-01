Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
- 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (428K versus 109K)
- 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 270 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 20W
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (628 against 493 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
- Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
- Shows 31% longer battery life (119 vs 91 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
70
30
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
90
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.2%
|82.8%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|95.4%
|88.4%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|500 Hz
|Response time
|4.2 ms
|30.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1500:1
Design and build
|Height
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G52 MP6
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~26 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 +226%
625
192
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 +112%
2390
1129
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 +291%
428114
109472
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12.0.1
|One UI 2,0
|OS size
|13.5 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|27 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (20 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:09 hr
Galaxy A21s +79%
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 +10%
19:02 hr
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
23:32 hr
Galaxy A21s +69%
39:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|18 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
112
Video quality
99
Generic camera score
107
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2019
|May 2020
|Release date
|April 2019
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 487 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.389 W/kg
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|1.38 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 is definitely a better buy.
