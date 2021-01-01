Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 vs Galaxy A30s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A30s, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • 3.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (433K versus 121K)
  • 50% higher pixel density (403 vs 268 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (617 against 486 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30s
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
Galaxy A30s

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 85.2%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 98%
PWM 245 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 +27%
617 nits
Galaxy A30s
486 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9
85.2%
Galaxy A30s
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Samsung Galaxy A30s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2840 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 585 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 +138%
617
Galaxy A30s
259
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 +146%
2366
Galaxy A30s
960
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 +264%
388109
Galaxy A30s
106567
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 +257%
433287
Galaxy A30s
121470
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 One UI 3.1
OS size 13.5 GB 10.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 27 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Galaxy A30s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9
19:02 hr
Galaxy A30s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9
23:32 hr
Galaxy A30s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2X5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9
112
Galaxy A30s
n/a
Video quality
Mi 9
99
Galaxy A30s
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 9
107
Galaxy A30s
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 10
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 +1%
87.1 dB
Galaxy A30s
86.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 August 2019
Release date April 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg 1.05 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.54 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 is definitely a better buy.

