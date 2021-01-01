Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 vs Galaxy A52 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (428K versus 286K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 626 and 553 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (809 against 626 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Mi 9
vs
Galaxy A52

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9
626 nits
Galaxy A52 +29%
809 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9
85.2%
Galaxy A52
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Samsung Galaxy A52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 618
GPU clock 585 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 +13%
626
Galaxy A52
553
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 +41%
2426
Galaxy A52
1726
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 +50%
428774
Galaxy A52
286650

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 One UI 3.1
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 27 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Galaxy A52
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9
19:02 hr
Galaxy A52
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9
23:32 hr
Galaxy A52
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9
112
Galaxy A52
n/a
Video quality
Mi 9
99
Galaxy A52
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 9
107
Galaxy A52
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9
87.4 dB
Galaxy A52
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2021
Release date April 2019 March 2021
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A52. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9.

