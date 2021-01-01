Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 vs Galaxy M51 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Samsung Galaxy M51

Ксиаоми Ми 9
Xiaomi Mi 9
VS
Самсунг Галакси М51
Samsung Galaxy M51

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M51, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (426K versus 249K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 40 grams less
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 614 and 535 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 3700 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Shows 71% longer battery life (156 vs 91 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (672 against 610 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
Galaxy M51

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 85.2% 86.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 97.6%
PWM 245 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9
610 nits
Galaxy M51 +10%
672 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi 9
85.2%
Galaxy M51 +2%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Samsung Galaxy M51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 618
GPU clock 585 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 +15%
614
Galaxy M51
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 +45%
2350
Galaxy M51
1623
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 +71%
426884
Galaxy M51
249489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (79th and 193rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 One UI 2.5
OS size 13.5 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 27 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Galaxy M51 +64%
16:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9
19:02 hr
Galaxy M51 +32%
25:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9
23:32 hr
Galaxy M51 +125%
52:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9
112
Galaxy M51
n/a
Video quality
Mi 9
99
Galaxy M51
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 9
107
Galaxy M51
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9
87 dB
Galaxy M51 +3%
89.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 August 2020
Release date April 2019 September 2020
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg 0.609 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.446 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M51.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Mi 9 vs Galaxy S10
2. Mi 9 vs Mi 9T Pro
3. Mi 9 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
4. Mi 9 vs Mi 10 Pro
5. Mi 9 vs P30 Pro
6. Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy S10
7. Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy A71
8. Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy M31
9. Galaxy M51 vs Redmi Note 9
10. Galaxy M51 vs Mi Note 10 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish