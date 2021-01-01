Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 vs Galaxy S20 Ultra – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • Weighs 47 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • 27% higher pixel density (511 vs 403 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (893 against 617 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (498K versus 433K)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
Galaxy S20 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 511 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 89.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 99.2%
PWM 245 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9
617 nits
Galaxy S20 Ultra +45%
893 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 166.9 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9
85.2%
Galaxy S20 Ultra +6%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 585 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9
617
Galaxy S20 Ultra +45%
896
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9
2366
Galaxy S20 Ultra +22%
2875
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9
388109
Galaxy S20 Ultra +6%
413089
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9
433287
Galaxy S20 Ultra +15%
498298
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (120th and 85th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 One UI 3.0
OS size 13.5 GB 23.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 27 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 80 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra +2%
10:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 +52%
19:02 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra
12:53 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9
23:32 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra +4%
24:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 +3%
87.1 dB
Galaxy S20 Ultra
84.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 February 2020
Release date April 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg 0.32 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

