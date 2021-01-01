Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 vs Galaxy S8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Samsung Galaxy S8

VS
Xiaomi Mi 9
Samsung Galaxy S8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S8, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 8895 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • 87% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (433K versus 231K)
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (91 vs 84 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 41% higher pixel density (570 vs 403 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.5 mm narrower
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9
69
Galaxy S8
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9
77
Galaxy S8
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9
74
Galaxy S8
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9
72
Galaxy S8
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9
79
Galaxy S8
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9
71
Galaxy S8
60

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
Galaxy S8

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 570 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 83.6%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 99.8%
PWM 245 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9
617 nits
Galaxy S8
616 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 +2%
85.2%
Galaxy S8
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Samsung Galaxy S8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 8895
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.69 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.314 GHz: Exynos M2
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G71 MP20
GPU clock 585 MHz 546 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~349 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 +81%
617
Galaxy S8
340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 +64%
2366
Galaxy S8
1447
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 +128%
388109
Galaxy S8
170326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 +87%
433287
Galaxy S8
231240
AnTuTu Rating (120th and 296th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 One UI
OS size 13.5 GB 11.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 27 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Yes, Qi/PMA
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Galaxy S8
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 +33%
19:02 hr
Galaxy S8
14:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9
23:32 hr
Galaxy S8 +4%
24:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX333 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.7
Focal length 18 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9 +27%
112
Galaxy S8
88
Video quality
Mi 9 +13%
99
Galaxy S8
88
Generic camera score
Mi 9 +22%
107
Galaxy S8
88

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 +6%
87.1 dB
Galaxy S8
82.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 March 2017
Release date April 2019 April 2017
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 687 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg 0.315 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (72.7%)
3 (27.3%)
Total votes: 11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
