Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Sony Xperia 5

Xiaomi Mi 9
VS
Sony Xperia 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Sony Xperia 5, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5
  • Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • 11% higher pixel density (449 vs 403 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 707 and 614 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.6 mm narrower
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9
71
Xperia 5
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9
78
Xperia 5
78
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9
76
Xperia 5
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9
73
Xperia 5
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9
79
Xperia 5
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9
73
Xperia 5
74

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
Xperia 5

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.9:9
PPI 403 ppi 449 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 80.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 100%
PWM 245 Hz 227 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 15 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 +7%
610 nits
Xperia 5
569 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 68 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No IP65
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 +5%
85.2%
Xperia 5
80.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Sony Xperia 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 640
GPU clock 585 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9
614
Xperia 5 +15%
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9
2350
Xperia 5 +14%
2676
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9
426884
Xperia 5 +1%
433233

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 -
OS size 13.5 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 27 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Xperia 5 +13%
11:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 +17%
19:02 hr
Xperia 5
16:28 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9
23:32 hr
Xperia 5 +22%
28:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 135°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9 +11%
112
Xperia 5
101
Video quality
Mi 9 +19%
99
Xperia 5
83
Generic camera score
Mi 9 +13%
107
Xperia 5
95

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 19

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 +9%
87 dB
Xperia 5
79.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 September 2019
Release date April 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg 1.03 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the design and sound are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 5. But if the software, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9.

