Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 vs Neo 5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Vivo iQOO Neo 5

Ксиаоми Ми 9
VS
Виво iQOO Neo 5
Xiaomi Mi 9
Vivo iQOO Neo 5

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Vivo iQOO Neo 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3300 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (692 against 619 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 65% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1009 and 613 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9
68
Neo 5
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9
72
Neo 5
98
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9
77
Neo 5
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9
67
Neo 5
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9
79
Neo 5
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9
69
Neo 5
81

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
Neo 5

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 84.8%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9
619 nits
Neo 5 +12%
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9
85.2%
Neo 5
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Vivo iQOO Neo 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 650
GPU clock 585 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9
613
Neo 5 +65%
1009
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9
2378
Neo 5 +40%
3320
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9
388809
Neo 5
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9
438957
Neo 5
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 OriginOS
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 27 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Neo 5
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9
19:02 hr
Neo 5
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9
23:32 hr
Neo 5
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9
112
Neo 5
n/a
Video quality
Mi 9
99
Neo 5
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 9
107
Neo 5
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9
87.1 dB
Neo 5
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2021
Release date April 2019 March 2021
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO Neo 5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Huawei P30 Pro
6. Vivo iQOO Neo 5 vs Xiaomi Poco F3
7. Vivo iQOO Neo 5 vs Vivo X60
8. Vivo iQOO Neo 5 vs OnePlus 9R
9. Vivo iQOO Neo 5 vs Oppo Realme GT Neo
10. Vivo iQOO Neo 5 vs Xiaomi Mi 11X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish