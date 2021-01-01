Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Vivo V19, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.