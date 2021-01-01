Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 vs Vivo V19 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Vivo V19

Ксиаоми Ми 9
VS
Виво V19
Xiaomi Mi 9
Vivo V19

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Vivo V19, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (433K versus 245K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 617 and 412 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V19
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9
68
Vivo V19
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9
68
Vivo V19
51
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9
77
Vivo V19
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9
70
Vivo V19
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9
79
Vivo V19
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9
69
Vivo V19
63

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
Vivo V19

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 404 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 83.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 +5%
617 nits
Vivo V19
587 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 186.5 gramm (6.58 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 +2%
85.2%
Vivo V19
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Vivo V19 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 616
GPU clock 585 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 +50%
617
Vivo V19
412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 +55%
2366
Vivo V19
1522
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9
388109
Vivo V19
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 +77%
433287
Vivo V19
245235
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List (120th and 288th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 Funtouch 10
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 27 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Vivo V19
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9
19:02 hr
Vivo V19
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9
23:32 hr
Vivo V19
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9
112
Vivo V19
n/a
Video quality
Mi 9
99
Vivo V19
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 9
107
Vivo V19
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9
87.1 dB
Vivo V19
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2020
Release date April 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 9 or Galaxy S10
2. Mi 9 or Mi 9T Pro
3. Mi 9 or Redmi Note 8 Pro
4. Mi 9 or Mi 10 Pro
5. Mi 9 or P30 Pro
6. Vivo V19 or Galaxy A50
7. Vivo V19 or Redmi Note 8T
8. Vivo V19 or Redmi Note 8
9. Vivo V19 or Galaxy A71
10. Vivo V19 or A5 (2020)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish