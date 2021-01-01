Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 vs Vivo V20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Vivo V20

Ксиаоми Ми 9
Xiaomi Mi 9
VS
Виво V20
Vivo V20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Vivo V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (426K versus 271K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 614 and 554 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (111 vs 91 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9
69
Vivo V20
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9
69
Vivo V20
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9
76
Vivo V20
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9
71
Vivo V20
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9
79
Vivo V20
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9
70
Vivo V20
69

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
Vivo V20

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 85.2% 83.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 4.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9
610 nits
Vivo V20
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 9 +2%
85.2%
Vivo V20
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Vivo V20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 618
GPU clock 585 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 +11%
614
Vivo V20
554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 +40%
2350
Vivo V20
1683
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 +57%
426884
Vivo V20
271082
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (79th and 174th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 Funtouch OS 11
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 27 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (66% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:59 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Vivo V20 +24%
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 +10%
19:02 hr
Vivo V20
17:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9
23:32 hr
Vivo V20 +72%
40:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9
112
Vivo V20
n/a
Video quality
Mi 9
99
Vivo V20
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 9
107
Vivo V20
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 13
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9
87 dB
Vivo V20
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 September 2020
Release date April 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9. But if the display, software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V20.

