Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Vivo X60 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9
Vivo X60 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Vivo X60 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (91 vs 77 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3300 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (814 against 619 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9
69
X60 Pro
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9
70
X60 Pro
99
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9
74
X60 Pro
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9
72
X60 Pro
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9
79
X60 Pro
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9
70
X60 Pro
82

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
X60 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.8:9
PPI 403 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 90.1%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 98.9%
PWM 245 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9
619 nits
X60 Pro +32%
814 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9
85.2%
X60 Pro +6%
90.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Vivo X60 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 650
GPU clock 585 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9
617
X60 Pro +65%
1015
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9
2348
X60 Pro +46%
3438
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9
389143
X60 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9
434445
X60 Pro
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 Funtouch 11.1
OS size 13.5 GB 30 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 27 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
X60 Pro
10:07 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9
19:02 hr
X60 Pro +5%
20:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9
23:32 hr
X60 Pro +4%
24:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9
112
X60 Pro +13%
127
Video quality
Mi 9
99
X60 Pro +1%
100
Generic camera score
Mi 9
107
X60 Pro +12%
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9
87.1 dB
X60 Pro +8%
94.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 December 2020
Release date April 2019 January 2021
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X60 Pro is definitely a better buy.

