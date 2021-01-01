Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.