Xiaomi Mi 9 vs 12 Pro VS Xiaomi Mi 9 Xiaomi 12 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Weighs 31 grams less Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 507K)

Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3300 mAh

Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (972 against 614 nits)

29% higher pixel density (521 vs 403 PPI)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size

The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Stereo speakers

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.39 inches 6.73 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 403 ppi 521 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 89.6% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.4% 99.8% PWM 245 Hz 367 Hz Response time 4.2 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Mi 9 614 nits 12 Pro +58% 972 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 9 85.2% 12 Pro +5% 89.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Xiaomi 12 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 730 GPU clock 585 MHz 818 MHz FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 9 615 12 Pro +102% 1242 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 9 2382 12 Pro +63% 3887 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 9 507385 12 Pro +99% 1008340 CPU 145198 - GPU 179503 - Memory 76010 - UX 109413 - Total score 507385 1008340 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 9 2362 12 Pro n/a Stability 96% - Graphics test 14 FPS - Graphics score 2362 - PCMark 3.0 score 9799 - AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores (162nd and 2nd place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.0.1 MIUI 13 OS size 13.5 GB 26.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 27 W 120 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:19 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 9 10:09 hr 12 Pro n/a Watching videos (Player) Mi 9 19:02 hr 12 Pro n/a Talk (3G) Mi 9 23:32 hr 12 Pro n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 117° 115° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 54 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 - Focal length 18 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 9 112 12 Pro n/a Video quality Mi 9 99 12 Pro n/a Generic camera score Mi 9 107 12 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 9 +3% 87.1 dB 12 Pro 84.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2019 December 2021 Release date April 2019 December 2021 SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.