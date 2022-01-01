Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 vs 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 vs 12 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • Weighs 31 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 507K)
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3300 mAh
  • Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (972 against 614 nits)
  • 29% higher pixel density (521 vs 403 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 9
67
12 Pro
97
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 9
59
12 Pro
99
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 9
74
12 Pro
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 9
71
12 Pro
78
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 9
79
12 Pro
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 9
67
12 Pro
88

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
12 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 521 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 89.6%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 99.8%
PWM 245 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9
614 nits
12 Pro +58%
972 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9
85.2%
12 Pro +5%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Xiaomi 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 730
GPU clock 585 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9
615
12 Pro +102%
1242
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9
2382
12 Pro +63%
3887
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 9
507385
12 Pro +99%
1008340
CPU 145198 -
GPU 179503 -
Memory 76010 -
UX 109413 -
Total score 507385 1008340
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 9
2362
12 Pro
n/a
Stability 96% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Graphics score 2362 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9799 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 MIUI 13
OS size 13.5 GB 26.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 27 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:19 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
12 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9
19:02 hr
12 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9
23:32 hr
12 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 115°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9
112
12 Pro
n/a
Video quality
Mi 9
99
12 Pro
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 9
107
12 Pro
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No -
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 +3%
87.1 dB
12 Pro
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 December 2021
Release date April 2019 December 2021
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

