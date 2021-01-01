Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Black Shark 2
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Xiaomi Black Shark 2, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Supports wireless charging up to 20W
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Weighs 32 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 2
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 743 and 617 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
78
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.2%
|81.94%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.4%
|95.5%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|242 Hz
|Response time
|4.2 ms
|4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
617
Black Shark 2 +20%
743
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2366
Black Shark 2 +12%
2645
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
388109
Black Shark 2 +1%
393342
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 +6%
433287
410605
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking List (120th and 129th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.0.1
|JoyUI 11
|OS size
|13.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|27 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (20 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (65% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:09 hr
Black Shark 2 +22%
12:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 +15%
19:02 hr
16:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 +4%
23:32 hr
22:41 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|18 mm
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Mi 9 +33%
112
Video quality
Mi 9 +16%
99
Generic camera score
Mi 9 +27%
107
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|March 2019
|Release date
|April 2019
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 487 USD
|~ 512 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.389 W/kg
|1.92 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|1.85 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Black Shark 2.
