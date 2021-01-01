Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 vs Black Shark 2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Black Shark 2

Ксиаоми Ми 9
VS
Ксиаоми Блэк Шарк 2
Xiaomi Mi 9
Xiaomi Black Shark 2

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Xiaomi Black Shark 2, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 2
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 743 and 617 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
Black Shark 2

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 81.94%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 95.5%
PWM 245 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 +1%
617 nits
Black Shark 2
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 +4%
85.2%
Black Shark 2
81.94%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Xiaomi Black Shark 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 640
GPU clock 585 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9
617
Black Shark 2 +20%
743
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9
2366
Black Shark 2 +12%
2645
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9
388109
Black Shark 2 +1%
393342
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 +6%
433287
Black Shark 2
410605
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 JoyUI 11
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 27 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Black Shark 2 +22%
12:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 +15%
19:02 hr
Black Shark 2
16:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 +4%
23:32 hr
Black Shark 2
22:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9 +33%
112
Black Shark 2
84
Video quality
Mi 9 +16%
99
Black Shark 2
85
Generic camera score
Mi 9 +27%
107
Black Shark 2
84

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 +10%
87.1 dB
Black Shark 2
79.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 March 2019
Release date April 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 512 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg 1.92 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.85 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Black Shark 2.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
10 (55.6%)
8 (44.4%)
Total votes: 18

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9 or Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Xiaomi Mi 9 or Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi 9 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi 9 or Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 9 or Huawei P30 Pro
6. Xiaomi Black Shark 2 or OnePlus 7
7. Xiaomi Black Shark 2 or Oppo Realme 6 Pro
8. Xiaomi Black Shark 2 or Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
9. Xiaomi Black Shark 2 or Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish