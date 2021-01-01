Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 vs Black Shark 3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Black Shark 3

Ксиаоми Ми 9
Xiaomi Mi 9
VS
Ксиаоми Блэк Шарк 3
Xiaomi Black Shark 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Xiaomi Black Shark 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Weighs 49 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3
  • Comes with 1420 mAh larger battery capacity: 4720 vs 3300 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (664K versus 426K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
Black Shark 3

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 83.6%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 99.6%
PWM 245 Hz 227 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 8.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 +2%
618 nits
Black Shark 3
607 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 168.7 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 10.4 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 222 gramm (7.83 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 +2%
85.2%
Black Shark 3
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Xiaomi Black Shark 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 650
GPU clock 585 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9
610
Black Shark 3 +49%
909
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9
2355
Black Shark 3 +33%
3143
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9
426584
Black Shark 3 +56%
664065
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (88th and 6th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 Joy UI 12
OS size 13.5 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4720 mAh
Charge power 27 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 42 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9
10:09 hr
Black Shark 3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9
19:02 hr
Black Shark 3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9
23:32 hr
Black Shark 3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 7744 x 5184
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 +8%
87 dB
Black Shark 3
80.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 March 2020
Release date April 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 487 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9 or Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Xiaomi Mi 9 or Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi 9 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi 9 or Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 9 or Huawei P30 Pro
6. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 or Apple iPhone 11
7. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 or Xiaomi Mi 10
8. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 or Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
9. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 or Xiaomi Black Shark 3S
10. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 or Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish