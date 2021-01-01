Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.