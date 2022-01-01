Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 vs Mi 11 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Mi 11 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми 9
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 9
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 351K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 614 and 555 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 4250 vs 3300 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (29:46 vs 25:40 hours)
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (819 against 617 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9
vs
Mi 11 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 85.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.4% 95.4%
PWM 245 Hz 373 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms 2.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9
617 nits
Mi 11 Lite +33%
819 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9
85.2%
Mi 11 Lite
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 618
GPU clock 585 MHz 810 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 +11%
614
Mi 11 Lite
555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 +32%
2373
Mi 11 Lite
1794
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 9 +44%
505663
Mi 11 Lite
351020
CPU 145198 106377
GPU 179503 93602
Memory 76010 59097
UX 109413 94304
Total score 505663 351020
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 9 +163%
2922
Mi 11 Lite
1110
Stability 96% 99%
Graphics test 17 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 2922 1110
PCMark 3.0 score 10271 8442
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.0.1 MIUI 12
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 4250 mAh
Charge power 27 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (20 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:08 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:01 hr 08:56 hr
Watching video 14:57 hr 12:25 hr
Gaming 03:32 hr 05:02 hr
Standby 84 hr 116 hr
General battery life
Mi 9
25:40 hr
Mi 11 Lite +16%
29:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 18 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9
112
Mi 11 Lite
n/a
Video quality
Mi 9
99
Mi 11 Lite
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 9
107
Mi 11 Lite
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9
87.1 dB
Mi 11 Lite
86.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2021
Release date April 2019 April 2021
SAR (head) 1.389 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9. But if the display, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
14 (77.8%)
4 (22.2%)
Total votes: 18

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Xiaomi Mi 9
2. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 9
3. OnePlus 7 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 9
4. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Xiaomi Mi 9
5. Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
7. Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
8. Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
9. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish