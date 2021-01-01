Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T Pro vs Pixel 4 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro vs Google Pixel 4

Ксиаоми Ми 9Т Про
Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4
Google Pixel 4

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
  • Shows 66% longer battery life (103 vs 62 hours)
  • Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2800 mAh
  • Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (635 against 423 nits)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (436K versus 394K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 11W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • 10% higher pixel density (444 vs 403 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T Pro
vs
Pixel 4

Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.39 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 403 ppi 444 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 79.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 142.2% 95.5%
PWM 223 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 6.5 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T Pro +50%
635 nits
Pixel 4
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T Pro +8%
86.1%
Pixel 4
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro and Google Pixel 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 640
GPU clock 585 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T Pro +2%
634
Pixel 4
620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T Pro +7%
2609
Pixel 4
2432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T Pro +10%
436032
Pixel 4
394873

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 19 GB 9.55 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2800 mAh
Charge power 27 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (30% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T Pro +43%
13:33 hr
Pixel 4
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T Pro +82%
20:33 hr
Pixel 4
11:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T Pro +62%
33:23 hr
Pixel 4
20:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9T Pro
108
Pixel 4 +8%
117
Video quality
Mi 9T Pro
89
Pixel 4 +13%
101
Generic camera score
Mi 9T Pro
102
Pixel 4 +10%
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T Pro +3%
87.2 dB
Pixel 4
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 October 2019
Release date June 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 387 USD ~ 749 USD
SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro. But if the connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4.

