Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro vs Google Pixel 4a 5G

Ксиаоми Ми 9Т Про
Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а 5G
Google Pixel 4a 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (435K versus 307K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 629 and 576 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (685 against 634 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T Pro
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 84.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 142.2% 96.9%
PWM 223 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 6.5 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T Pro
634 nits
Pixel 4a 5G +8%
685 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T Pro +2%
86.1%
Pixel 4a 5G
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 620
GPU clock 585 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T Pro +9%
629
Pixel 4a 5G
576
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T Pro +47%
2611
Pixel 4a 5G
1778
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T Pro +42%
435240
Pixel 4a 5G
307509
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating (84th and 150th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Stock Android
OS size 19 GB 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power 27 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (30% in 20 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T Pro
13:33 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T Pro
20:33 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T Pro
33:23 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 107°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T Pro
87.6 dB
Pixel 4a 5G +3%
89.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2019 September 2020
Release date June 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 387 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro. But if the display, software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a 5G.

