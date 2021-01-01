Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.