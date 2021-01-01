Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro vs Huawei Honor 9X Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (436K versus 309K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 27W fast charging
- Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (635 against 517 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 634 and 588 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.1%
|84.7%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|142.2%
|99.1%
|PWM
|223 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|6.5 ms
|34.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1655:1
Design and build
|Height
|156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|HiSilicon Kirin 810
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2270 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G52 MP6
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~551 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T Pro +8%
634
588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T Pro +37%
2609
1910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T Pro +41%
436032
309512
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (77th and 147th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|19 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|27 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (30% in 20 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:33 hr
Honor 9X Pro +7%
14:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T Pro +51%
20:33 hr
13:48 hr
Talk (3G)
33:23 hr
33:12 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (32nd and 90th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|18 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
108
Video quality
89
Generic camera score
102
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2019
|July 2019
|Release date
|June 2019
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 387 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.3 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.51 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2