Mi 9T Pro vs Honor 9X Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro vs Huawei Honor 9X Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 9Т Про
Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х Про
Huawei Honor 9X Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (436K versus 309K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 27W fast charging
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (635 against 517 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 634 and 588 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T Pro
vs
Honor 9X Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 142.2% 99.1%
PWM 223 Hz Not detected
Response time 6.5 ms 34.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T Pro +23%
635 nits
Honor 9X Pro
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T Pro +2%
86.1%
Honor 9X Pro
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro and Huawei Honor 9X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 585 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T Pro +8%
634
Honor 9X Pro
588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T Pro +37%
2609
Honor 9X Pro
1910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T Pro +41%
436032
Honor 9X Pro
309512
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (77th and 147th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10
OS size 19 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 27 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (30% in 20 min) No
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T Pro
13:33 hr
Honor 9X Pro +7%
14:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T Pro +51%
20:33 hr
Honor 9X Pro
13:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T Pro
33:23 hr
Honor 9X Pro
33:12 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (32nd and 90th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T Pro +6%
87.2 dB
Honor 9X Pro
82.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2019 July 2019
Release date June 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 387 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

