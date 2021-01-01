Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T Pro vs Honor Note 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Huawei Honor Note 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (643 against 587 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 14% higher pixel density (403 vs 355 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.7 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Note 10
  • Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4900 vs 4000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T Pro
vs
Honor Note 10

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 355 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 81.75%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 142.2% -
PWM 223 Hz -
Response time 6.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T Pro +10%
643 nits
Honor Note 10
587 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 177 mm (6.97 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 85 mm (3.35 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 230 gramm (8.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T Pro +5%
86.1%
Honor Note 10
81.75%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro and Huawei Honor Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 585 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9T Pro +87%
385254
Honor Note 10
205969
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 8.2
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4900 mAh
Charge power 27 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (30% in 20 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T Pro
13:33 hr
Honor Note 10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T Pro
20:33 hr
Honor Note 10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T Pro
33:23 hr
Honor Note 10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX550 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T Pro
87.9 dB
Honor Note 10
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2019 July 2018
Release date June 2019 August 2019
Launch price ~ 387 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro is definitely a better buy.

