Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Huawei Honor View 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.