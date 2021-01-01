Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T Pro vs Mate 20 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (432K versus 163K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (643 against 452 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T Pro
vs
Mate 20 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 82%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 142.2% 99.6%
PWM 223 Hz Not detected
Response time 6.5 ms 24.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 871:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T Pro +42%
643 nits
Mate 20 Lite
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T Pro +5%
86.1%
Mate 20 Lite
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G51
GPU clock 585 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T Pro +92%
633
Mate 20 Lite
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T Pro +103%
2610
Mate 20 Lite
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9T Pro +163%
385254
Mate 20 Lite
146632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T Pro +165%
432578
Mate 20 Lite
163179
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10
OS size 19 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 27 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (30% in 20 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T Pro
13:33 hr
Mate 20 Lite
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T Pro +63%
20:33 hr
Mate 20 Lite
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T Pro +38%
33:23 hr
Mate 20 Lite
24:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5160 x 3872
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T Pro +5%
87.9 dB
Mate 20 Lite
84.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2019 August 2018
Release date June 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 387 USD ~ 285 USD
SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro is definitely a better buy.

