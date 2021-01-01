Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T Pro vs Mate 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro vs Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (103 vs 85 hours)
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (432K versus 337K)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 33% higher pixel density (538 vs 403 PPI)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 15W
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T Pro
vs
Mate 20 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 538 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 88.14%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 142.2% 99.1%
PWM 223 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 6.5 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T Pro
643 nits
Mate 20 Pro
646 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T Pro
86.1%
Mate 20 Pro +2%
88.14%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 585 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T Pro
633
Mate 20 Pro +8%
681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T Pro +7%
2610
Mate 20 Pro
2442
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9T Pro +43%
385254
Mate 20 Pro
269860
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9T Pro +28%
432578
Mate 20 Pro
337948
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Rating (121st and 163rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.1
OS size 19 GB 15.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 27 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (30% in 20 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T Pro
13:33 hr
Mate 20 Pro +2%
13:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T Pro +34%
20:33 hr
Mate 20 Pro
15:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T Pro +17%
33:23 hr
Mate 20 Pro
28:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9T Pro
108
Mate 20 Pro +6%
114
Video quality
Generic camera score
Mi 9T Pro
102
Mate 20 Pro +7%
109

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T Pro +13%
87.9 dB
Mate 20 Pro
77.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2019 October 2018
Release date June 2019 November 2018
Launch price ~ 387 USD ~ 972 USD
SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro. But if the display, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (31.3%)
11 (68.8%)
Total votes: 16

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
