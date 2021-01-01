Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9T Pro vs Nova 8i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro vs Huawei Nova 8i

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 8i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
  • 4.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (496K versus 122K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (632 against 495 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 634 and 325 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8i
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9T Pro
vs
Nova 8i

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 89.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 142.2% -
PWM 223 Hz -
Response time 6.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9T Pro +28%
632 nits
Nova 8i
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9T Pro
86.1%
Nova 8i +4%
89.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro and Huawei Nova 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 610
GPU clock 585 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~899 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9T Pro +95%
634
Nova 8i
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9T Pro +93%
2571
Nova 8i
1329
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 9T Pro +305%
496022
Nova 8i
122411
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12.5 EMUI 11
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 27 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (40% in 20 min) Yes (60% in 19 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 0:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9T Pro
13:33 hr
Nova 8i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9T Pro
20:33 hr
Nova 8i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9T Pro
33:23 hr
Nova 8i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 124° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9T Pro
108
Nova 8i
n/a
Video quality
Generic camera score
Mi 9T Pro
102
Nova 8i
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9T Pro
87.9 dB
Nova 8i
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2019 July 2021
Release date June 2019 July 2021
Launch price ~ 387 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

