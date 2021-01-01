Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.