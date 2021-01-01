Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on May 28, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.